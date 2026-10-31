Panthers' Dave Canales made the call on Ejiro Evero. Now the target is on him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As news of Ejiro Evero's firing circulated among former Carolina Panthers coaches and staffers Friday, the reaction wasn't a surprise but rather: What took so long?

Like shorter days and bare trees, questions about the defensive coordinator's job security became a sign that winter had arrived in Charlotte over the past couple of years. Evero was always viewed as the most likely scapegoat if things got sticky, because of the defense's shortcomings and the fact he'd never worked with head coach Dave Canales.

Now that the axe has finally fallen on Evero, Canales, general manager Dan Morgan and everyone else involved in the football side of things at Bank of America Stadium have one fewer layer of protection.

Things around the organization have been relatively quiet lately, at least by Panthers owner David Tepper's standards. But intentionally or otherwise, Tepper ratcheted up the pressure on Canales when he called the Panthers a playoff team before the season.

"Last year's team, I kind of said we're not a playoff team, but we can get in the playoffs. We're more of a playoff team this year than we were last year coming into it," Tepper said in September in his first football-only media availability in nearly three years.

The Panthers looked like a playoff team for the first month and a half of the season. Then over five days of Halloween week, their carriage turned into a pumpkin.

Tepper couldn't have been thrilled with the 43-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, especially when he took the field at halftime for Luke Kuechly's Hall of Fame ring ceremony with his team trailing by 27.

The Bucs carved up the Panthers' defense for 258 rushing yards -- a frequent failing during Evero's tenure. And it's reasonable to think Evero might not have survived the Tampa Bay game if the Panthers hadn't had a short week after it.

Canales said he couldn't put his finger "on one specific moment" that prompted his decision but conceded having a mini-bye after Thursday's loss at Green Bay gives him more time to figure out how things will work under interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash.

Wash will try to unlock defensive tackle Derrick Brown, a Pro Bowler in 2023 who is still looking for his first sack this season and didn't record a tackle for loss until Thursday night at Lambeau.

Expect Wash, who oversaw three top-10 defenses as the Jacksonville Jaguars' DC from 2016 to 2020, to use more four-man fronts than Evero. Although it will be hard to tear the defense down to the studs seven games in, Canales believes the Panthers (3-4) still have enough runway to compete in the NFC South, in which no team has a winning record.

"When I look at how many games we have in front of us, the position we're at in the division and really just wanting to get the most out of our guys and really making that decision, I take that responsibility very seriously as the head coach," Canales said during a Zoom call with reporters. "I know it's my responsibility to put the players in a position where they feel confident, where they feel ready to go."

Canales said he discussed Evero's status with Tepper, Morgan and vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis, but the final decision was his. It's a wonder it didn't happen sooner.

Evero, 45, interviewed for the Panthers' head-coaching vacancy in back-to-back hiring cycles, first when Frank Reich was hired in 2023 and a year later before Canales got the job. After missing out a second time, Evero attempted to get out of his contract, but Tepper wouldn't let him leave for a lateral job.

That was before the disastrous 2024 season, when the Panthers finished last in the league in total defense and became just the fourth team in NFL history -- and first since 1980 -- to allow 3,000 rushing yards. But instead of moving on from Evero after the season, the Panthers quietly extended his contract through 2027.

"Just hopeful," Canales said in explaining the extension. "I've seen this system work at a high level. And knowing that with Dan's help, with Brandt's help, being able to get players in here via free agency and through the draft that could help us build a team to be able to execute this scheme.

"I was hopeful that all that would come to fruition. And we've shown improvement and development in certain areas, and there's been areas where it was inconsistent."

The Panthers improved in 2025, when they had at least a middle-of-the-pack defense compared to the rest of the league. But the holes in Evero's 3-4 scheme were exposed in the season opener in September against the Chicago Bears, who ran for 291 yards and rang up 59 points, the most by an opponent in the Panthers' 32-year history.

Defensive lineman Bobby Brown, who played for the Los Angeles Rams when Evero was an assistant coach, made an interesting observation after the Bears game. "When I was (in) L.A., the biggest thing was we lived in the backfield," Brown said. "I don't think we (were) in the backfield at all (in Week 1)."

The Panthers' problems weren't all scheme related. Injuries have hit them hard on both sides of the ball. Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson have been out for a month, and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who signed a $120 million deal in March, has been sidelined for two games with a hamstring injury.

But aside from outside linebacker Nic Scourton, Evero had his full complement of players against the Bears, whose dismantling of the defense put him in the crosshairs earlier than in past seasons.

In addition to Evero, Canales fired defensive pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley, a well-respected assistant who interviewed for two defensive coordinator openings in January.

Canales declined to provide his rationale for dismissing Cooley, whose close ties to Evero almost certainly played a part, in the same way that Duce Staley and Josh McCown were let go when Reich was fired 11 games into his only season in Carolina.

Evero and Cooley will find work this winter, while Canales hopes to get healthy and make a run at a second consecutive playoff berth. If things go sideways, the next person to go figures to be him.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.