Panthers' D leads way as Carolina rolls Falcons

Published: Nov 03, 2013 at 08:13 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton overcame a shaky start, throwing for one touchdown and running for another as the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-10 Sunday for their fourth straight victory.

The Panthers' defense picked off Matt Ryan three times and cornerback Drayton Florence returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown to help hand the Falcons their fifth loss in six games.

Newton threw for 249 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Olsen. He also ran for an 8-yard touchdown. Fullback Mike Tolbert scored his fifth touchdown in the last four games on a 4-yard burst.

Ryan was 20 of 27 for 219 yards.

The Falcons continued to struggle without Julio Jones and Roddy White. Tony Gonzalez had six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive Cam Newton's performance against the Falcons with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) officially active for Sunday's game against Cowboys

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is active for Miami's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday despite being questionable with an ankle injury.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson confirms HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas will return for 2024 season

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed before Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders that he will retain head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas in 2024.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 16 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.