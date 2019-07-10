Panthers' D.J. Moore looking to make 'jump' in Year 2

After an anemic start to his rookie campaign, Moore got more comfortable in Norv Turner's offense, and the Panthers figured out how to use the wideout better. The tackle-breaking maven busted out several big games, even as Carolina's offense went in the tank thanks to Cam Newton's shoulder issue. Moore boasted three games over the 90-yard mark, including a 157-yard Week 11 performance. He finished with 788 yards on 55 receptions and two touchdowns.