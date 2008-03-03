Panthers come to terms with Vincent on two-year deal

Published: Mar 03, 2008 at 01:20 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers came to terms Monday with guard Keydrick Vincent on a two-year, $2 million deal.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Vincent started 16 games in Pittsburgh in 2004 and 12 games with Baltimore in 2006.

The Ravens released the seven-year veteran before the start of last season. He was later signed by Arizona and played in eight games with one start.

The Panthers have been looking to add depth on the offensive line after they released guard Mike Wahle last month.

