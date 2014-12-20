Panthers' Cam Newton cleared to start vs. Browns

Just two weeks after walking away from a massive car accident in Charlotte and sustaining a pair of transverse process fractures in his back, the Pro Bowl quarterback will return to the field against the Browns in a make-or-break game at Bank of America Stadium, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per team sources.
The fourth-year signal-caller cleared the final medical hurdle on Saturday, per Rapoport.
Newton is playing with an injury similar to that of Tony Romo, which means there will be some degree of pain management. Newton's mobility may be impacted a bit, especially if Mike Pettine loads the box and forces Newton to throw.
Either way, one can't help but salute Newton for his push to make it back so quickly: The Panthers are still in the heat of a divisional race, and a crash that could have very well had a dire conclusion only cost him one week.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 16 game and recaps the Jaguars' win over the Titans. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.