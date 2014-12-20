 Skip to main content
Panthers' Cam Newton cleared to start vs. Browns

Published: Dec 20, 2014 at 06:45 AM

Cam Newton will start for the Panthers on Sunday.

Just two weeks after walking away from a massive car accident in Charlotte and sustaining a pair of transverse process fractures in his back, the Pro Bowl quarterback will return to the field against the Browns in a make-or-break game at Bank of America Stadium, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per team sources.

The fourth-year signal-caller cleared the final medical hurdle on Saturday, per Rapoport.  

Newton is playing with an injury similar to that of Tony Romo, which means there will be some degree of pain management. Newton's mobility may be impacted a bit, especially if Mike Pettine loads the box and forces Newton to throw.

Either way, one can't help but salute Newton for his push to make it back so quickly: The Panthers are still in the heat of a divisional race, and a crash that could have very well had a dire conclusion only cost him one week.

