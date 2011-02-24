Panthers C Kalil signs $10 million franchise tender

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil has signed his one-year tender worth more than $10 million.
Team spokesman Charlie Dayton confirmed the move on Thursday, two days after the Panthers placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Kalil. If the current rules exist in the new collective bargaining agreement, another team would have had to surrender two first-round picks to sign the two-time Pro Bowl selection.
The franchise tag has been a point of contention with the current labor deal expiring March 3. But Kalil's decision to sign gives him $10 million guaranteed.
The move means running back DeAngelo Williams and defensive end Charles Johnson are positioned to become unrestricted free agents when a new labor deal is reached.
