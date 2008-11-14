Panthers C kalil doubtful with nagging ankle injury

Published: Nov 14, 2008 at 11:15 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil is doubtful for Sunday's game against Detroit because of a lingering right ankle injury.

Kalil sat out his third straight practice on Friday, making it likely backup Geoff Hangartner will start.

Kalil missed three straight games with the injury before returning to the starting lineup last Sunday against Oakland. But Kalil didn't make it out of the first quarter because he had difficulty pushing off the ankle. He hasn't practiced since.

Reserve defensive tackle Darwin Walker is questionable with a sore neck stemming from a car accident on Oct. 25.

The Panthers moved their practice to the Bank of America Stadium concourse Friday because of steady rain.

