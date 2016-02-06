Panthers, Broncos charter planes for employees to SB

The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos are making sure all their employees can enjoy the Super Bowl festivities, not just the ones on the field.
Panthers owner Jerry Richardson invited every employee to join the team in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl 50.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Saturday that the team needed three chartered planes to bring 630 employees and their family members to the game.
The Bowlen family also ensured Broncos employees and family members would get a chance to celebrate the accomplishment.
While the players and coaches clearly do the heavy lifting -- and are celebrated and compensated for it -- there are many lower-level employees that an organization cannot function without. Kudos to both teams for getting their hard workers to San Francisco to revel in the elusive experience.