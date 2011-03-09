Panthers, Bills, 'Skins, Vikes among teams to work out Newton

Published: Mar 09, 2011 at 05:24 AM

Auburn quarterback Cam Newton has private workouts scheduled with at least eight NFL teams, ensuring that roughly half of those in the top half of the NFL draft's first round will have a closer look at one of the most intriguing prospects.

Newton's father, Cecil, told NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt on Wednesday that four of the teams are the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Redskins.

A league source later told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that Newton also is scheduled to work out for the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

In each case, the team's head coach will conduct the workouts at undisclosed locations.

The Panthers and Bills already have had private dinners with Newton and his representatives, NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reported. Carolina owns the top overall pick in April's NFL Draft, while Buffalo has the third overall selection. Both teams are in the market for a quarterback.

Washington, which owns the 10th pick, has Donovan McNabb, but both parties are looking to part ways, and a trade is likely after a new CBA is in place. Neither Rex Grossman nor John Beck are considered long-term solutions for the Redskins.

Minnesota is in the market for a quarterback after Brett Favre retired and the team decided not to tender a contract to Tarvaris Jackson, which likely indicates he will not return to Minnesota. Joe Webb, Patrick Ramsey and Rhett Bomar are the only quarterbacks the Vikings currently have on their roster. The Vikings reportedly had interest in Kyle Orton, but the Broncos have stated publicly that Orton is their starter.

The Bengals, who pick fourth, could be searching for a new starter if incumbent Carson Palmer makes good on his threat to not play in Cincinnati again.

The Titans, who hold the eighth pick, have said they plan to trade or release Vince Young, leaving them with 38-year-old Kerry Collins and unproven Rusty Smith.

The Dolphins, who have the 15th pick, have Chad Henne as their starting quarterback, while the Browns, who select sixth, finished the season with rookie Colt McCoy as their starter.

Cecil Newton also told Brandt that his son plans to stay in the Atlanta area if there is a work stoppage and take college courses over the Internet in hopes of earning his degree. He is 18 credits short, according to his mother, Jackie.

