Panthers bench struggling Moore, turn to rookie Clausen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore was benched in favor of rookie Jimmy Clausen during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Moore was pulled after being sacked and losing a fumble on the previous possession with the Bucs leading 20-7.
Moore, who started despite suffering a concussion in a Week 1 loss, completed just 6 of 16 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
Clausen starred at Notre Dame and was taken by the Panthers with the 48th overall pick after a surprising slide in the April draft.
