Panthers bench guard Bernadeau as part of O-line shuffle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers are making more changes in hopes of sparking the NFL's worst-ranked offense.

Three days after coach John Fox selected Matt Moore the starting quarterback again, right guard Mackenzy Bernadeau said Thursday he has been benched for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Bernadeau said Geoff Schwartz will move from right tackle to right guard and Garry Williams will make his first NFL start at right tackle.

"They came up to me and told me I was playing pretty well, but not up to the best of my ability," said Bernadeau, who won the job in the preseason after Keydrick Vincent wasn't re-signed. "Little things are holding me back, nothing crazy. Right now, we just need a win and we need to make some changes, and that is one of them."

The Panthers (0-5) are averaging a league-low 10.4 points per game, with Moore and Jimmy Clausen combining for nine interceptions. The line has allowed 17 sacks, and the running game has struggled to come close to the numbers it put up a year ago when DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart each went over 1,100 yards.

"I have to work on everything in my game, specifically my run-blocking," said Bernadeau, a seventh-round draft pick in 2008. "That's something we as a whole have to work on, but me, personally, I think that's something big-time I have to work on."

Williams, signed as an undrafted rookie last year, will become the latest player to fill in at right tackle while Jeff Otah remains sidelined. Otah hasn't played or practiced all season because of a knee issue that has required two surgeries.

