Panthers appear primed for another run toward playoffs

2. The Panthers defensive line: There is a pressing need at defensive tackle. Maake Kemoeatu is on injured reserve and no player seems to be ready to step in and take his place. Nick Hayden gets first crack at the job, but he has a long way to go against the guards in the NFL. I would not be surprised to see the Panthers make a late August trade for a tackle, or at the very least go after a player cut at the end of the preseason. When it comes to third down, the Panthers are in good shape with a front four that can get after the quarterback. If Carolina had a game tomorrow, it would feature Everette Brown, Tyler Brayton, Charles Johnson and Julius Peppers along the line.