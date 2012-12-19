Panthers aim to maintain late-season hot streak

Why this game is intriguing: Thanks in part to their salary-cap disaster, the Oakland Raiders came into 2012 expecting a rebuilding year. They got it. With Darren McFadden returning to form in last week's victory, maybe they can find some more optimism. On the Carolina Panthers' side of things, Ron Rivera's seat is quite warm. Remember, this season began with major playoff aspirations. Could a late-season hot streak save Rivera's job? The Panthers enter this contest with two straight wins. Would a couple more victories prove that Rivera can thrive with a talent like Cam Newton?