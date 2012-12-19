 Skip to main content
Advertising

Panthers aim to maintain late-season hot streak

Published: Dec 19, 2012 at 09:15 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 16 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Thanks in part to their salary-cap disaster, the Oakland Raiders came into 2012 expecting a rebuilding year. They got it. With Darren McFadden returning to form in last week's victory, maybe they can find some more optimism. On the Carolina Panthers' side of things, Ron Rivera's seat is quite warm. Remember, this season began with major playoff aspirations. Could a late-season hot streak save Rivera's job? The Panthers enter this contest with two straight wins. Would a couple more victories prove that Rivera can thrive with a talent like Cam Newton?

On Twitter:#OAKvsCAR

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Missouri governor shortens DWI prison sentence of former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid

Missouri governor Mike Parson on Friday shortened the prison sentence of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid for a drunken driving crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl, per the Associated Press.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 2: Quinyon Mitchell, Ben Sinnott shine

Who boosted their draft stock and who took a step in the wrong direction on the second day of workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine? Chad Reuter provides a stock report from Indianapolis.
news

Patriots release J.C. Jackson, ending cornerback's second stint with team

The New England Patriots have released veteran cornerback J.C. Jackson after trading for him during the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday.
news

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Commanders have released tight end Logan Thomas and starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., the team announced Friday.