Pannel Egboh signs with Jacksonville Jaguars following tryout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former Tennessee Titans defensive end Pannel Egboh following a three-day tryout.
The 6-foot-6, 277-pound Egboh was one of 18 veteran free agents invited to participate in the Jaguars' voluntary minicamp, which ended Thursday.
Egboh stood out because of his size. He also got extra repetitions because of injuries to Jeremy Mincey (ear infection) and Andre Branch (groin).
Egboh, who played college football at Stanford, originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with San Francisco in 2009. He also spent time with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles before landing with the Titans. Egboh played in 12 games with the Titans last season after spending 2011 on the team's practice squad.
