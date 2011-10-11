Panel votes down tax referendum for Vikings stadium project

Published: Oct 11, 2011 at 05:00 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Ramsey County panel on Tuesday decided not to call a countywide referendum next year on a proposed half-cent sales tax hike to help build a new Minnesota Vikings stadium, eliminating an obstacle that team officials said would have delayed the project and added to its cost.

Just six members of the county's Charter Commission supported the tax referendum, with 10 opposing it. That went against the wishes of county residents who testified by about a 2-to-1 margin against the tax hike at a public hearing preceding the decision.

The Ramsey County tax hike, one piece of a proposed three-way deal between the county, the state of Minnesota and the Vikings, is still far from a done deal. The team continues to look for support for its plan at the State Capitol, and a state report due to be released Wednesday indicates the Arden Hills plan has the potential to drain county resources and that a 2015 opening date is unrealistic.

But the Vikings clearly hoped to avoid a referendum on the tax, pointing out the Twins got money from a Hennepin County sales tax to help build Target Field without a referendum. Team vice president Lester Bagley blasted the referendum proposal earlier Tuesday in a letter to the Charter Commission chairman, saying a countywide vote that had been proposed for November 2012 would push stadium construction to 2013 and inflate current costs by at least $110 million.

"Neither the taxpayers nor the team can afford such a major delay caused by adding this referendum provision," Bagley wrote.

The proposed 0.5 percent sales tax hike would raise the county's proposed $350 million share of construction on the $1.1 billion stadium proposal. The state would contribute $300 million through a package of sales taxes on sports memorabilia and other, mostly game-related spending. The team would contribute the rest, an unspecified amount likely to exceed $400 million.

The Charter Commission's decision does not totally preclude a referendum on the tax hike at some point. The Ramsey County Board must still vote for the tax increase; if they do, Ramsey County citizens could still petition to put the matter on the ballot -- unless state lawmakers override that provision.

The Vikings have sought a replacement for the Metrodome for a number of years, calling the 30-year-old venue no longer sufficiently profitable to the team. The team's lease in that Minneapolis stadium ends after the current season, raising fears for the team's future in Minnesota as Los Angeles business leaders aggressively pursue a new NFL franchise.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Raiders-Chiefs recap, Raiders' defensive turnaround & Week 17 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 16 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Packers suspend CB Jaire Alexander one game for coin toss incident

The Green Bay Packers suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander for one game for his pregame coin toss antics ahead of Sunday's win in Carolina.
news

Travis Kelce says Chiefs' struggles are on everyone: 'It's a frustrating (expletive) experience right now'

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discussed Kansas City's recent struggled with colorful language on Wednesday, saying the team's issues are not on "just one guy."
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua, Browns WR Amari Cooper highlight Players of the Week

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua haul in top offensive honors for Week 16.