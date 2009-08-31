Palmer throws in practice, might play in preseason finale

Published: Aug 31, 2009 at 12:46 PM

CINCINNATI -- Carson Palmer threw some passes to Cincinnati Bengals teammates during practice, an indication he could play in the final preseason game.

Palmer threw to receivers during the first 30 minutes of practice Monday, the first time he's done that in nearly three weeks. The quarterback dropped back after taking snaps and moved around without problem on his sprained left ankle.

He sustained a moderate sprain in the first preseason game, and has missed the last two. Coach Marvin Lewis said Monday it's possible Palmer could play in the final preseason game Thursday against Indianapolis.

