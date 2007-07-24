Palmer's return a good one, Bengals win

From 2001-2005, Green passed for more yards (16,334) than any quarterback in the NFL but Peyton Manning. With 4,014 yards last year, he became just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to post three straight 4,000-yard seasons. He had made 80 straight starts going into the season. ... Larry Johnson rushed for 68 yards on 17 carries, the first time in 10 games he did not have at least 100 yards.