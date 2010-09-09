Palmer's new weapons make him a threat in Week 1

The Falcons will look to control Pittsburgh's ground game, and Rashard Mendenhall will not thrill his owners with his final output. Dennis Dixon may see his pocket collapse often, and he is not as creative as Ben Roethlisberger, so do not expect big plays while he is on the run. Dixon will use Hines Ward and Heath Miller when he is in trouble, and they are both decent PPR options. Mike Wallace will not get many chances to make things happen downfield. Michael Turner comes into the new season determined to put a forgettable 2009 behind him, and could win out against a Pittsburgh defense that may be on the field for too long. Turner will lead Atlanta's charge, and Matt Ryan will not make many big plays, or risky throws. He will offer only limited fantasy production, as will Tony Gonzalez. Roddy White, however, will catch many of Ryan's throws as usual, and will not let his Fantasy owners down.