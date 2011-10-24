Palmer's first week with Raiders could be sign of wild ride ahead

The Raiders didn't seem ready to play against the Chiefs and they got waxed by a team that's feeling better about itself. So does Denver. The Chargers are holding with greased hands the lead in the AFC West, which is suddenly the most compelling in the NFL. There have been quarterback changes in Oakland and Denver that have heightened intrigue and the ascension of the Chiefs, whose coach Todd Haley was rumored to have been close to being fired a few weeks ago.