Palmer practices, but Bengals QB will be game-time decision

Published: Nov 24, 2010 at 06:45 AM

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer returned to practice Wednesday, but sources close to the team said his injured foot still hasn't healed. So the team will have to make a game-time decision on Palmer's availability for Thursday night's meeting with the New York Jets.

Palmer, who's listed as probable on the Bengals' injury report, was seen wearing a protective boot on his left foot Monday and Tuesday, when he was held out of practice as a precaution. Palmer aggravated the injury during Sunday's 49-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Palmer has made 26 consecutive starts. If he can't play this time, his younger brother, Jordan, would make his first NFL start.

Palmer is far from the Bengals' only concern entering the Jets game. Five members of the defense -- four in the secondary -- could miss action.

Defensive end Antwan Odom (wrist) and safety Roy Williams (head) have been declared out. Williams didn't practice, and Odom was limited. Offensive tackle Dennis Roland (foot) is probable after practicing.

Cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph (ankle), Brandon Ghee (groin) and Rico Murray (ankle) are questionable, but none practiced.

The uncertainty in Cincinnati's secondary also necessitated the team elevating rookie safety Jeromy Miles from the practice squad. He's the third new defensive back on the active roster this week. The Bengals signed Jonathan Wade and Fred Bennett and put Chris Crocker on season-ending injured reserve.

Miles was in camp with the Bengals, who waived defensive end Victor Adeyanju to make roster room. Adeyanju was signed last week, but he didn't play against the Bills.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

