Palmer, Ochocinco, T.O. come to defense ... of Bengals' offense

Published: Sep 30, 2010 at 08:12 AM

CINCINNATI -- The frustration is starting to build.

Three lackluster games by the Cincinnati Bengals' offense is starting to bother their reality-show receivers and the quarterback cast in the role of ringmaster.

The only thing keeping the frustration at a low simmer is the team's record. The Bengals (2-1) have managed to win their last two games with solid defense and a lot of field goals, keeping the defending AFC North champions a game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati is in the soft part of its schedule, with its next game in Cleveland against the winless Browns.

Still, the lack of points is putting everyone a little on edge.

"It's one of those things where it's frustrating for myself, but I've got to keep plugging away," said Owens, who has 14 catches for 152 yards without a touchdown. "I'm not going to gripe. The most important thing, as I've alluded to here, is we're winning. If we were losing, then I would definitely have a lot to say."

The stats say this T-Ocho pairing has a long way to go before it's special.

When the Bengals signed Owens to a one-year deal at the start of camp, he and Chad Ochocinco dubbed themselves Batman and Robin and predicted big things for a passing game that was one of the NFL's worst last season. So far, it has been middle-of-the-pack, and that's only because the Bengals managed to throw for a lot of yards after falling behind the New England Patriots 31-3 in the season opener.

It's so bad that Ochocinco has tamed his nonstop banter.

"I usually start the trash talking, but the offense has been really stagnant so I have to back off of that a little bit until we pick up to where we're supposed to be in doing some of the things that's expected of us offensively," Ochocinco said.

Several factors play into the stuck-in-neutral passing game.

Quarterback Carson Palmer is still getting familiar with Owens, rookie wide receiver Jordan Shipley and rookie tight end Jermaine Gresham. The rookies are still learning the offense. The offensive line hasn't performed as well as last season, keeping Palmer under pressure.

For more on the Cincinnati Bengals, check out the latest from our bloggers.

Even the running game with Cedric Benson, a staple of the offense last season, has been nothing more than middling.

"I think we're just as unsatisfied as players as the fans may be because we want to go out and score points and we want to see Chad's end-zone dances and see what Terrell does and get Ced the ball and have him run for 120 yards on average," said Palmer, the league's 22nd-ranked passer.

Coach Marvin Lewis and offensive coordinator Bob Bratkowski said this week that part of the problem is having so many new receivers in the system -- Owens and the two rookies are on the field a lot, leaving Ochocinco as the only holdover.

"There's new guys, so that's part of the deal," Palmer said. "That's going to happen, especially when two of the new guys are rookies and it's their first three games of the season. They're going to make mistakes just like anybody. That's part of the growing pains of having rookies that are starters and having new guys on your team that haven't been here before."

Palmer has become a target of fans' frustrations with the passing game, but Ochocinco won't hear of it.

"There is nothing wrong with Carson," Ochocinco said. "Trust me. I've seen him for eight years. Carson and I have been dating for a while now, you know? He's fine."

The receivers realize they raised everyone's expectations when the Bengals signed Owens, and Ochocinco began calling them a dream team and superheroes. That has added to the frustration over the early struggles.

"There's not a sense of panic or anything right now, but you want to try to establish some kind of identity, chemistry and flow of what we have offensively," Owens said. "As of right now, we haven't done that. I don't think it's a situation where it's just going to click.

"This is something where you definitely want to be on the same page with the quarterback offensively. Guys want to be able to run the ball at will. We want to be able to pass the ball at will at any given time. We know we're not functioning as we should on the offensive side of the ball."

The Bengals still have some time to get it right. After Cleveland, they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at home, then have their bye week. The toughest stretch of their schedule follows.

"Of course we're not playing up to our abilities," offensive lineman Bobbie Williams said. "I'll be the first to stay that. This offense is steadily building its identity. We've got new people in key positions.

"You haven't seen the best of the Bengals. There's so much more out there."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) activated from injured reserve

Bradley Chubb is back. Denver activated its star pass rusher from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play for the first time in more than two months. Chubb has been sidelined since re-injuring his ankle in Week 2, which required an arthroscopic procedure to repair.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 27

Steelers CB Joe Haden, initially listed as questionable after being limited with a foot injury for most of the week, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp passes away at 75

Curley Culp, a Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle who revolutionized his position and became the standard for interior defensive linemen for years to come, passed away Saturday at the age of 75. A multi-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, Culp played 14 seasons and was an integral part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl IV win during the 1970 season.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) placed on injured reserve, expected to return in December

A.J. Brown's chest injury will keep him out a while. The Titans placed their top wideout on injured reserve Saturday, which sidelines him for at least the next three games. Ian Rapoport reported Brown's injury isn't considered season-ending and he should be back in December.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW