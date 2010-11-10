Palmer, Ochocinco miss practice, perceived problems 'untrue'

"We've been playing together for a long time, and we know how to handle each other," Palmer said Wednesday, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "Blowups occur. That's part of what we do and part of the way we're built. Communication is number one key. As long as you communicate and don't let things fester or build up or listen to outside rumors or talks. People have painted us to be not friends or not get along or dislike each other and that's not the case at all.