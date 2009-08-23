Palmer does light throwing, does not practice with Bengals

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer did some light tossing Sunday, but did not practice with the team.
Palmer, who has a sprained left ankle, is questionable for Thursday's preseason game against St. Louis. He missed much of last season with an elbow injury.
"If last week had been a regular-season game, he probably would have played. But we are going to continue to be cautious, because it is just preseason," coach Marvin Lewis said. "We'd like him to get some more time with our first unit, and I think we will do that before the preseason is over. But the most important thing is to have him 100 percent for Denver (on Sept. 13)."
