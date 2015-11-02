Palmer: Cardinals' win 'best called game' I've played in

General manager Steve Keim deserves credit for building an attack that seems to house an endless procession of young skill position talent. With lightning-quick John Brown sidelined against the Browns, rookie J.J. Nelson shook off a quiet start to the season to tally 70 yards off three grabs. In the backfield, Chris Johnson again topped 100 yards on the ground while first-year back David Johnson punctured Cleveland's defense with a pair of key catches out of the backfield, darting his way up field for an offense that converted an outrageous 13 of 16 first downs.