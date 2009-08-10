Palmer, Bengals have something to prove in 2009

High hopes for Michael Johnson: This rookie defensive end from Georgia Tech is flashing signs of brilliance. The Bengals are looking to consistently get that effort. So is Johnson. At 6-foot-7, 260 pounds, he has rare tools. Johnson said: "There is a lot of learning going on for me, a lot of little things. Every day I'm just trying to get better. I'm trying to learn my assignments, not get fooled by different looks. But I want to do more than my assignment; I want to be a playmaker. I want to be the kind of guy you can count on. I want after every game for the coaches to say, 'No. 93 did his job.' The only thing that matters is giving the kind of effort that makes us winners. I can be a piece of that puzzle. I can help make it complete."