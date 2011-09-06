Pain continues for Giants: Goff out for season with torn ACL

New York Giants linebacker Jonathan Goff will miss the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees.
Last week, the Giants lost backup linebacker Clint Sintim to a season-ending knee injury. All told, they've lost five key members of the defense for the season since training camp opened in late July.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora cited a league source Tuesday in reporting that the Giants will sign nine-year veteran Kawika Mitchell to replace Goff. Mitchell played for the Giants during their Super Bowl season of 2007, when he started all 16 games. After that, he played two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and one with the New Orleans Saints.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.