Pain continues for Giants: Goff out for season with torn ACL

Published: Sep 06, 2011 at 05:24 PM

New York Giants linebacker Jonathan Goff will miss the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees.

Goff, who's in his fourth season with the Giants out of Vanderbilt, suffered the injury during Monday's practice. He started all 16 games for the team last season and had 80 tackles and one sack as the Giants finished 10-6.

Last week, the Giants lost backup linebacker Clint Sintim to a season-ending knee injury. All told, they've lost five key members of the defense for the season since training camp opened in late July.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora cited a league source Tuesday in reporting that the Giants will sign nine-year veteran Kawika Mitchell to replace Goff. Mitchell played for the Giants during their Super Bowl season of 2007, when he started all 16 games. After that, he played two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and one with the New Orleans Saints.

The Giantsopen the season Sunday against the NFC East rival Washington Redskins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brig Owens, former Washington defensive back, dies at 79

Brig Owens, a member of Washington's Super Bowl VII team and one of the franchise's most prolific interceptors, died Wednesday at the age of 79, the Commanders said in a statement.

news

Steelers agree to terms with first-round QB Kenny Pickett on rookie deal

The Steelers agreed to terms with quarterback Kenny Pickett on Thursday. As with all first-round contracts, the rookie's four-year deal comes with a fifth-year team option.

news

WR Olamide Zaccheaus feels like Falcons are playoff team: 'We can shock a lot of people'

On paper, the Atlanta Falcons are a rebuilding squad following the trade of Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. However, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus believes the team has what it takes to "shock a lot of people" and reach the playoffs.

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins still hopes to reduce six-game suspension

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still hoping to reduce his six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, saying that he is a "naturopathic kind of person" and was shocked by the test results.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW