Pages from Packers' playbook fly off Green Bay garbage truck

ALLOUEZ, Wis. -- Pages from the Packers' special-teams playbook landed on a Green Bay area street after a waste recycling truck lost part of its load Tuesday.
Brown County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Vogel was checking for speeders Monday on a street in Allouez when he saw papers flying from the back of a Waste Management truck.
Packers spokesman Aaron Popkey said the team isn't concerned that any sensitive material was revealed. Popkey said anything important is shredded and then recycled.
