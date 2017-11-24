Around the NFL

Pagano on Raiders defense: 'Always room for change'

Published: Nov 24, 2017 at 01:46 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

After spending half of a season as an assistant head coach/defense in Oakland, John Pagano was "promoted" this week to defensive coordinator after the Raiders fired Ken Norton Jr.

A longtime defensive coordinator for the then-San Diego Chargers, Pagano will be charged with accomplishing the improbable, if not the impossible, in the final six weeks of the season in East Bay: Giving Oakland's porous defense a face lift, a makeover and a 180 in time for the playoffs.

In his first meeting with the Bay Area media Thursday, the coach of nearly three decades was confident that the Raiders could pull it off.

"There's always room for change and there's always room for doing things better," Pagano said Thursday. "Without telling you our game plan, it's about how we go out and execute the call, bottom line."

As have critical fans and members of the football cognoscenti, Pagano has targeted what areas need improving. The Raiders need more takeaways -- they're the only team in football with a single interception this season and rank last with six turnovers. Coach Jack Del Rio was upset that the Raiders weren't playing fast or getting to the quarterback. Oakland has to capitalize on missed opportunities, too.

The fix is three-fold, according to Pagano. The Raiders must focus on the basics: "Technique, fundamentals and unbelievable effort."

"I talked to these guys this week about we need to do simple better," Pagano said. "What is simple? It's fundamentals of covering. It's tackling. It's communicating. It's catching the ball when it comes. We've had opportunities. It's not like we're out there struggling and straining to dive and layout for the thing. It's hit us in the hands where we've had many, many opportunities."

So can the Raiders K.I.S.S. and make up ground in the AFC West and/or the AFC playoff picture? Oakland is currently 4-6, but is just one game behind the sixth-seeded Ravens, two games behind the AFC West-leading Chiefs and tied in the loss column with the charging Chargers. The Raiders have two winnable home games upcoming against the Broncos, with Paxton Lynch under center, and the foundering Giants.

With both of those offenses stuck in a rut, Pagano has a prime opportunity to will the Raiders' defense to a breakout performance or two, and maybe even a postseason run.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Hard Knocks' gives inside look at Dolphins WR room trying to persuade Tyreek Hill to race DK Metcalf

In the third episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," the wide receiver room tries to convince Tyreek Hill to race DK Metcalf. 
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of the 2023 season.
news

Jets release QB Tim Boyle after two starts 

The New York Jets are releasing veteran quarterback Tim Boyle after he made two starts this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers can clinch a spot in the postseason -- with some help -- in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffered right high ankle sprain vs. Bengals; WR Christian Kirk likely needs core muscle surgery

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that QB Trevor Lawrence suffered a right ankle sprain, noting to reporters that all other tests on the injury came out clean.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. passes Marvin Harrison in franchise record books 

Michael Pittman Jr. is having a career year in Indianapolis, one that now also includes Colts franchise marks -- surpassing Marvin Harrison.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on Eagles rematch: 'We wanna get to this 10th win'

The Cowboys and Eagles will square off Sunday night in a rematch of Week 9's thriller. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy discussed the importance of getting his team's 10th win of the 2023 season.
news

QB Jake Browning 'lit the world on fire' in Bengals' season-saving win over Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning diced up the Jacksonville Jaguars defense like a five-star Michelin chef, leading the Bengals to a 34-31 overtime win on Monday night. "He just lit the world on fire," head coach Zac Taylor said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Jaguars on Monday night

Jake Browning led the Bengals to a 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars following an Evan McPherson game-winning field goal. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle sprain in Monday's loss to Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered what was initially diagnosed as an ankle sprain in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Week 13 Monday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars. 