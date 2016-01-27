Pagano: 'It's my responsibility' to win Lombardi Trophy

The Colts opted for continuity over a fresh start, leaving retained coach Chuck Pagano with a clear checklist of to-do's for 2016.
"This is the only job I wanted," Pagano said this week, per The Indianapolis Star. "I think I've made that clear. Everybody knew that. I'm blessed and I'm very grateful to (team owner Jim Irsay). He really does believe in continuity. It's not one of those things where you just change to change.
"He gave me another opportunity and now it's my responsibility to bring home that Lombardi."
The Colts keeping Pagano was one of the biggest coaching surprises of the year, especially after a season's worth of reports about the coach's in-fighting with general manager Ryan Grigson.
The two patched things up, though, leaving Pagano with on-field control over a club that still has Andrew Luck at quarterback.
"We get the opportunity to continue doing this job and keep grinding toward bringing home a championship," said Pagano.
He's a well-liked coach -- the vocal backing from his players helped save his job -- but Pagano can't turn in another lackluster season. In a division up for the taking, expectations around the Colts remain sky high, leaving few leaders under more pressure to deliver the goods.