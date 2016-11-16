 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Pagano: Colts-Titans 'playoff football' this week

Published: Nov 16, 2016 at 12:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Indianapolis has won 10 straight matchups versus Tennessee, dominating a weak AFC South over the past half-decade.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano understands, though, that this week's showdown with the surging division-rival Titans will be the toughest of his tenure.

"It's playoff football, really," Pagano said Wednesday, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website.

Pagano added that Mike Mularkey's squad presents a "huge challenge" as the hottest offense in the league.

The Titans have scored 35 or more points in three consecutive games for the first time in franchise history. They are averaging an NFL-best 33.7 over the last six games.

As Gregg Rosenthal pointed out in his weekly NFL debriefing, the "exotic smashmouth" jokes are dead. Mularkey is no longer a punchline.

After struggling to adjust to a new offense with several key additions in September, the organization's vision of power football is coming to fruition.

Whereas the Colts are overly dependent on Andrew Luck to carry a talent-poor roster and a push-over defense, the Titans are emerging as the most potent all-around team in the division.

Marcus Mariota is becoming established as a viable franchise quarterback, posting a 68.0 completion rate, 17:3 TD-to-INT ratio and 119.0 passer rating over the past six weeks. Second only to Ezekiel Elliot in the rushing race, DeMarco Murray has recaptured 2014 Offensive Player of the Year form. Delanie Walker is headed for his second straight Pro Bowl selection.

The other side of the ball isn't without stars of its own. Jurrell Casey remains one of the league's most disruptive defensive linemen. Brian Orakpo's 9.0 sacks are just one behind the NFL lead. Rookie safety Kevin Byard is flashing playmaking skills in the secondary.

These aren't the same old Titans that Pagano has feasted upon in the past.

The postseason might not start for another two months, but this is shaping up as a crucial battle in an AFC South that is there for the taking.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free-agent WR Mike Williams to visit Panthers, Jets and Steelers this week

Former Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has visits scheduled this week with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots signing former Vikings WR K.J. Osborn

The New England Patriots are signing former Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.
news

New Bengals RB Zack Moss ready to do whatever is needed of him in first season in Cincy

Coming off of his best NFL season, new Bengals running back Zack Moss said this week that he's excited to play a larger role with a new team, and is ready for whatever he's called upon to do to help the Cincy offense thrive.
news

Bears trading QB Justin Fields to Steelers in exchange for 2025 conditional sixth-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring quarterback Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears WR Keenan Allen: I wanted to 'finish my career' with Chargers but 'things happen'

Keenan Allen is ready for the Windy City, even if he never thought he'd leave Los Angeles. The perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver spent his entire NFL career with the Chargers before Thursday's trade, but now fully expects to help the Bears turn it around.
news

Rewatch five of Aaron Donald's greatest performances on NFL+

With Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald retiring after 10 seasons, NFL.com's Christian Gonzales spotlights five of the 10-time Pro Bowlers best performances in his career.
news

WR Calvin Ridley: 'I really wanted to be with' Jaguars but Titans had 'that other side for me'

Choosing to pass on a re-up with the Jaguars, Calvin Ridley instead saw greener pastures with the AFC South's last-place finisher, the Tennessee Titans, in part because of the role he wanted to play in helping the team back to contender status.
news

Jets expected to sign former Cowboys OT Tyron Smith to one-year deal worth up to $20 million

The New York Jets are expected to sign former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. 
news

Rams agree to terms with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on one-year deal

The Rams have agreed to terms with Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported Friday.
news

Cowboys release LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR Michael Gallup 

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and wide receiver Michael Gallup, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.