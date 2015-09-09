Around the NFL

Pagano: Colts plan to keep Frank Gore on pitch count

Published: Sep 09, 2015 at 09:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Indianapolis Colts loom as a tantalizing Super Bowl 50 pick for a rash of obvious reasons:

It starts with quarterback Andrew Luck, already crowed about by a legion of coaches and personnel people as a future Hall of Famer.

The Colts have also collected an insane amount of pass-catching talent with Andre Johnson, Donte Moncrief, Griff Whalen and head-turning rookie Phillip Dorsett alongside T.Y. Hilton.

The cherry on top, though, was replacing the painfully frustrating Trent Richardson for trustworthy, hard-hitting veteran runner Frank Gore, who is fired up about his new quarterback and Indy's multi-threat offense after years of seeing eight-man boxes in San Francisco.

Gore is a strong bet to top his 1,106 yards from last season, but at age 32, the veteran will be treated with care by a Colts coaching staff that wants to keep him fresh deep into January. Coach Chuck Pagano conceded Wednesday that Gore will operate on a pitch count -- at least to start the year, per ESPN.

It's not a surprise. Gore barely saw the field in the preseason and will earn his share of recovery days as winter nears. We don't expect Indy to limit him in games, but sixth-rounder Josh Robinson and fullback Tyler Varga will play, especially in wipeouts.

Pagano confirmed that all three backs "will be up" for Sunday's opener against the Buffalo Bills. After months of pondering how Gore will perform behind Luck, we're finally about to get a look at the "Inconvenient Truth."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raheem Mostert, tied for NFL lead in touchdowns, expected to miss Dolphins' game vs. Ravens

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is expected to be inactive Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night, per sources.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Lions-Cowboys on Saturday night

The Dallas Cowboys held off the Detroit Lions, 20-19, on Saturday night to maintain a perfect record at AT&T Stadium in 2023.
news

Week 17 Saturday inactives: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactives for Saturday night: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts TE Andrew Ogletree arrested on charges of domestic battery

Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree was arrested on Friday in Hendricks County, Indiana on charges of domestic violence.
news

Russell Wilson reveals Broncos approached him about contract during bye week

The Denver Broncos benching Russell Wilson surprised many this week, but not Wilson. Apparently, he'd known it might be possible since the end of October. 
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) off injury report, will start Sunday vs. Titans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has no injury designation and is set to start against the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ruled out for Week 17 game vs. Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 17 contest versus the Carolina Panthers due to a sprained shoulder, according to the team's Friday injury report.
news

Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett questionable vs. 49ers after injuring hamstring during week

Jacoby Brissett's elevation to starter might have been a bit premature. The quarterback is questionable for Washington's Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to a hamstring issue.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad) set to start vs. Ravens; WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) ruled out

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad) is set to start vs. Ravens, while WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) was ruled out by head coach Mike McDaniel on Friday.
news

2023 NFL Season, Week 17: Four things to watch for in Lions-Cowboys on Saturday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the Detroit Lions visit the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night in Week 17.