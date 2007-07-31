Pacman's wrestling career over before it started

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Adam "Pacman" Jones won't be wrestling for TNA Entertainment during his season-long suspension from the NFL.
But the Tennessee Titans cornerback may participate with TNA Wrestling in other ways, according to his agent.
The contract hasn't been signed yet, and TNA declined to comment Tuesday except to say an announcement is expected by the end of the week.
Agent Michael Huyghue said he is mindful that Jones' NFL contract prohibits non-football activities that could cause injury. He said they have talked with the Titans about Jones' plans with TNA.
"I think the club wants to see him do something, obviously, while we've got this time off before we report back," Huyghue said. "His intent is only to make appearances and do things and not get into any kind of physical activity that's going to jeopardize his health.
"He's looking for a number of things obviously to occupy his time."
Jones' attorney Worrick Robinson said TNA first approached Jones weeks ago and talks resumed in the past few days.
"Anyone who has seen wrestling knows there are other opportunities to be involved," Robinson said.
Huyghue said Jones' first appearance with TNA could come the weekend his teammates start their preseason schedule. The Titans' first exhibition game is against Washington on Aug. 11.
Jones was suspended for the 2007 season in April for conduct detrimental to the NFL, and he can have his case reviewed after the Titans' 10th game, which is Nov. 19 at Denver.
He has been arrested six times since being drafted by the Titans in April 2005, including June 22 when he turned himself in on two felony counts of coercion in a Las Vegas strip club fight that left a man paralyzed.
Last week, the league denied Jones' bid to attend training camp.
When he was suspended, Jones was given several requirements to meet, including devising a community service program that must be approved by the NFL. The league declined to comment Tuesday on whether Jones has come up with such a plan or if it had been approved.
His agent is checking with the registrar at West Virginia University to see if Jones can take courses toward his degree online because he plans to stay in the Jacksonville, Fla., area and work out during his suspension.
Jones won't start losing his $1.3 million salary until the first game checks are issued in September.
"The fine was a significant penalty, unprecedented in the league," Huyghue said. "I'm sure he's mindful of the fact that's a significant amount of money."
