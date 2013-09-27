Pacman Jones pays fine for disorderly conduct charge

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has paid a fine for disorderly conduct after police accused him of making offensive comments during a traffic stop.
A country clerk official at the Hamilton County Courthouse told NFL Media on Friday morning that Jones paid a fine of $130 on Thursday for disorderly conduct, the day before a scheduled arraignment in Cincinnati.
Jones' attorney didn't immediately return calls for comment.
The highway patrol says Jones was a passenger in a car pulled over by police Monday and made offensive comments while drunk. He was cited for the misdemeanor.
The county clerk official also confirmed that Jones still has to appear in court in connection with an assault charge that stemmed from a nightclub incident on June 3, 2013. Jones' court date is set for 9:00 a.m. ET on Oct 3, 2013. Jones has pleaded not guilty to the assault charge.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.