Packers WR Driver says quad injury won't sideline him Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers wide receiver Donald Driver missed practice for the second consecutive day, but he still expects to play in Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Driver has a lingering quadriceps injury, but the durable veteran said Thursday, "If you've seen my history, I will play."
Linebacker Clay Matthews was limited in practice for the second consecutive day, and coach Mike McCarthy is optimistic his defensive star will be able to play after sitting out last Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins with a sore hamstring.
