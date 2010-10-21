Packers WR Driver says quad injury won't sideline him Sunday

Published: Oct 21, 2010 at 12:16 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers wide receiver Donald Driver missed practice for the second consecutive day, but he still expects to play in Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Driver has a lingering quadriceps injury, but the durable veteran said Thursday, "If you've seen my history, I will play."

Linebacker Clay Matthews was limited in practice for the second consecutive day, and coach Mike McCarthy is optimistic his defensive star will be able to play after sitting out last Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins with a sore hamstring.

Cornerback Al Harris and safety Atari Bigby continued to make progress in their return from the physically unable to perform list, and McCarthy said the Packers could wait until Saturday to decide if they will play against the Vikings.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons expected to hire Raheem Morris as new head coach

Raheem Morris, the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator over the past three seasons, is being hired as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Move the Sticks: Conference championship games preview + Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh as head coach

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from the four Divisional Round games on a new episode of Move the Sticks
news

New Titans head coach Brian Callahan 'can't wait to work with' quarterback Will Levis

Tennessee's goal is clear: Pair quarterback Will Levis with a coach who can lead him to success. Brian Callahan arrives as the man with proof he's capable of doing just that.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) to be limited in Thursday's practice

San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, is expected to be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.