Packers WR Driver returns vs. Broncos after left knee injury

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver has returned to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos after leaving with a left knee injury during the first half.
Driver was hit in the left leg by Broncos safety Brian Dawkins on a touchdown scramble by Aaron Rodgers during the second quarter. Driver was down for several minutes, then left the field with assistance from his teammates. He was brought to the bench, and was later taken on a cart to the locker room.
The Associated Press contributed to this report