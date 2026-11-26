The Los Angeles Rams were without one of their safeties for much of Wednesday night, while the Green Bay Packers lost their top wide receiver.

Rams safety Kamren Kinchens was disqualified for an illegal hit on Packers wideout Christian Watson with 1:54 to play in the first half of Los Angeles' 26-13 win over Green Bay on Wednesday. Watson was ruled out at the opening of the second half with a concussion.

Per the Netflix broadcast, the call to eject Kinchens came from the New York office and NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent for Kinchens leaving his feet and making helmet-to-helmet contact.

On fourth-and-1, Packers quarterback Jordan Love lofted a pass toward the sideline. Watson was tracking it and was laid out by Kinchens.

Watson remained down on the sideline before walking under his own power to be evaluated for a concussion and was deemed questionable to return before he was eventually ruled out.

The play didn’t result in a penalty, however, as it was offset by an offensive pass interference call against the Packers’ Matthew Golden. Green Bay's Trey Smack kicked a game-tying field goal on the ensuing play.

The Packers and Rams were tied, 13-13, at halftime.

Kinchens, who’s played in nine games with four starts, had a tackle and two pass breakups at the time of his ejection.

Watson had game highs of four receptions and 65 yards, including the Packers’ only touchdown – a 6-yard catch from Love with 8:06 to play in the second quarter -- when he exited.

Watson memorably returned to play in Week 8 in a Thursday night matchup against the Carolina Panthers in which he emerged from an ambulance after being transported to a hospital for precautionary reasons.