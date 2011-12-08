Packers' Woodson takes part in full practice after concussion

Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson took the next step on returning from a recent concussion by taking part in a full practice on Thursday, according to the team.
Woodson returned on a limited basis Wednesday -- part of the protocol for his return -- and Packers coach Mike McCarthy has said he expects the six-time All-Pro selection to play this Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.
The news wasn't as good for running back James Starks, who didn't practice for the second straight day because of knee and ankle injuries. McCarthy said Starks won't play Sunday if he doesn't practice on Friday, per NFL Network's Albert Breer.
Linebackers Desmond Bishop (calf) and A.J. Hawk (calf) were also held out for the second straight day.