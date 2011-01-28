Packers' Woodson leading through words, not just actions

"The other captains kind of nominated me without any voting process, they kind of pushed me out there to be the guy to do it," Woodson said. "And it was fine with me. I feel like I've played this game a long time, played it at a high level. I feel like the things I can say to the team are things that mean something to them, and I can give them something that maybe I've been through and just shed a little light on this process. So it just kind of happened that way."