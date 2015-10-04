Packers win in San Francisco because of their defense

*This time, Green Bay didn't need a great performance from Aaron Rodgers. They won 17-3 in San Francisco on the strength of their defense. *
- Colin Kaepernick's lack of awareness and San Francisco's terrible pass protection is a rough combination. He was hit on more than half of his dropbacks and sacked six times. On some throws, he had no chance. On others, he held the ball too long and made bad decisions. He also missed open receivers when he did have time. With no running game (Carlos Hyde had 20), the 49ers offense is extremely tough to watch.
- The Packers defense deserves plenty of credit here. Clay Matthews, Nick Perry, Mike Neal, and Julius Peppers took turns terrorizing Kaepernick. Even Joe Staley is struggling in pass protection for San Francisco. Throw in improving play by rookie cornerback Damarious Randall, and the Green Bay defense is rounding into shape.
- Aaron Rodgers was under duress for much of the game, getting sacked three times. Right tackle Don Barclay has been a problem, but Rodgers did an excellent job changing plays to favorable runs and avoiding any big mistakes. His weekly outrageous moment -- an unconscious third-and-7 heave for 38 yards to James Jones -- was the key play of the game. Rodgers beats perfect defenses.
- Frustation is mounting in San Francisco. Jim Tomsula was seen getting in the face of linebacker Michael Wilhoite on the sidelines. Anquan Boldin was seen ranting and raving on the sideline after not getting the ball on a late possession where the 49ers were trying to catch up.
- Teams are daring the 49ers to pass and it's working. Green Bay had extra defenders in the box much of the game and helped hold Carlos Hyde to 20 yards on eight carries. Kaepernick led the team in rushing. The 49ers were held under 200 yards of offense for the second straight week.
- The James Jones Revival Show is not slowing down. He led the team receiving again with 98 yards, including a few very tough grabs. Randall Cobb still does not look fully healthy and missed portions of the game.