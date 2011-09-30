Packers will sit RB Grant because of bruised kidney

As much as Ryan Grant might want to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, the Green Bay Packers are playing it safe with their starting running back.
"There's a protocol you have to go through, and the staff does not feel that he's ready to go," coach Mike McCarthy said. "I'm sure Ryan would like to go, but he has not been released from the medical staff. The same thing with Bryan Bulaga."
Grant had been splitting carries in the first three games with James Starks, who will make the start Sunday. Marshall Newhouse, a second-year player, will make his first pro start as the replacement for Bulaga, who suffered a sprain and bruise of his left knee against the Bears.
Grant said he has felt fine most of the week and hasn't seen any blood in his urine, which he did after Sunday's game before he was taken to a Chicago hospital.
"If it was my call, I'd play," Grant said.
The Packers listed CBs Charles Woodson (foot/knee) and Tramon Williams (shoulder), TE Jermichael Finley (ankle), LT Chad Clifton (knee) and DE Ryan Pickett (foot) as probable for Sunday's game.
For a complete look at all injuries around the league, go to NFL.com's injury page. The Associated Press contributed to this report