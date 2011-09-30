Packers will sit RB Grant because of bruised kidney

Published: Sep 30, 2011 at 07:34 AM

As much as Ryan Grant might want to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, the Green Bay Packers are playing it safe with their starting running back.

The Packers officially ruled Grant out Friday, along with right tackle Bryan Bulaga. 

Grant bruised his kidney late during last week's Packers' 27-17 victory against the Chicago Bears.

"There's a protocol you have to go through, and the staff does not feel that he's ready to go," coach Mike McCarthy said. "I'm sure Ryan would like to go, but he has not been released from the medical staff. The same thing with Bryan Bulaga."

Grant had been splitting carries in the first three games with James Starks, who will make the start Sunday. Marshall Newhouse, a second-year player, will make his first pro start as the replacement for Bulaga, who suffered a sprain and bruise of his left knee against the Bears

Grant said he has felt fine most of the week and hasn't seen any blood in his urine, which he did after Sunday's game before he was taken to a Chicago hospital.

"If it was my call, I'd play," Grant said.

The Packers listed CBs Charles Woodson (foot/knee) and Tramon Williams (shoulder), TE Jermichael Finley (ankle), LT Chad Clifton (knee) and DE Ryan Pickett (foot) as probable for Sunday's game.

For a complete look at all injuries around the league, go to NFL.com's injury page. The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Dak Prescott soars to No. 1; Russell Wilson knocking on door of top 10

There's a new player atop Nick Shook's QB Index heading into Week 13. Plus, how high does Russell Wilson rise after leading the Broncos to a fifth straight win? Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Most Impactful Rookies in Week 12, 49ers vs. Eagles Preview & Bucky's Coach's Corner

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Byemageddon streamers + Week 13 late game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return to help you get through "Byemageddon." 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.