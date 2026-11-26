INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Green Bay Packers are in serious trouble.

With Wednesday night's 26-13 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, the Packers not only fell out of the playoff field, they also lost the season tiebreaker to the Rams, who currently hold the NFC's No. 7 seed. In other words, an organization with all its chips in the middle of the table essentially sits two games out of a playoff spot with six games left.

The Packers are in Year 2 of an all-in window that general manager Brian Gutekunst opened after trading last August for All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who looked like his normal self during his first game in almost a year. Yet with all those chips in the middle, it has been the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and now Rams, among others, slowly emptying Green Bay's stack.

After new team president Ed Policy extended the contracts of head coach Matt LaFleur and Gutekunst entering the pair's eighth season working together this year, they are in danger of missing the playoffs for the second time during that span. If that happens -- The Athletic's NFL Playoff Simulator gives it a 75 percent chance -- the Packers will have just one playoff win and no division titles in the last five seasons.

"It's extremely disappointing," LaFleur said of the team's current state. "And like I told the team, it's always 1-0, but we're in a one-game season from here on out. We've dug ourself a hole and we've got to put in the work to put yourself in position to even win a football game."

LaFleur began his postgame news conference by saying the Packers knew entering this pivotal matchup that they had to play a clean game.

They didn't come close in any of the three phases.

Just to name a few miscues, quarterback Jordan Love threw two interceptions and tight end Tucker Kraft lost a fumble. LaFleur even ripped running back Kaleb Johnson postgame for a costly fourth-quarter false start on second-and-4 to negate a first down, saying Johnson can't play if he's hurting the team (LaFleur later said it's not just Johnson who is committing self-inflicted errors). Green Bay's defensive front was bullied to the tune of 241 rushing yards on 47 carries (5.1 yards per rush). Even the Packers' special teams played sloppy football, getting eaten alive by Joshua Karty's dirty kickoffs.

In a virtual must-win game, the Packers fell flat on their faces. Now, a team with Super Bowl aspirations has no margin for error just to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"This hole is massive," Parsons said. "We took a big swing and we missed ginormously. The only way to get out is we probably have to win out. That's just the reality of this situation. I think the people know that. We know that. From player to coach, we have to play better. It's not just the players. It's coaches, the whole thing. We have to all be better."

Love has played near an MVP-caliber level for most of this season, but this was his worst game yet in 2026.

His first interception was a momentum killer, coming two plays after linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper intercepted Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford late in the third quarter with the Packers down 7 and returned it 21 yards to the Rams' 43-yard line. Wide receiver Matthew Golden got re-routed and went behind safety Jaylen McCollough deep down the middle while Love thought he'd go in front, airing his throw well short of Golden and directly into the safety's hands at Green Bay's 3-yard line.

"It really was just a bad read by me thinking he was going to be in a spot," Love said.

On his second pick, which came late in the fourth quarter at the Rams' 27-yard line with the Packers down 10, there was a miscommunication between Love and wide receiver Bo Melton. Melton didn't see the ball as Love aired it to sinking corner Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to all but seal the game.

Even outside those two interceptions, Love wasn't his typical sharp self. Even a throwaway came dangerously close to being picked by cornerback Trent McDuffie, and another stop route was read perfectly by safety Quentin Lake for a near pick six. Lake recently said on the "St. Brown Podcast" that the Packers were "flukey." Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Detroit Lions standout wide receiver who co-hosts the show with former Packers wideout and his brother Equanimeous St. Brown, scoffed at Lake's assessment of Green Bay.

Maybe Lake was right all along.

Previously this season, Love has crumbled only because the pass protection in front of him has, too. Wednesday night, the pass protection was nowhere near as bad as it was last time out against the Vikings. Love simply wasn't good enough himself (losing wide receiver Christian Watson to a concussion in the second quarter didn't help), and that's a major problem for a one-dimensional offense that leans heavily on the passing game because of its virtually non-existent rushing attack.

"When the passing game isn't working and I'm not at my best, as a whole, we're not going to be able to stay on the field and keep drives going," Love said after the Packers ran 44 offensive plays to the Rams' 71, including 16 in the second half with just two first downs and no points. "It starts with me. I missed a good amount of throws, wasn't as accurate as I needed to be for us to overcome."

The defense provided little relief, too.

LaFleur said the Packers knew "exactly" what the Rams were going to do on offense. They were going to run the ball. And then run it some more. And then some more, since their top two wideouts, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, weren't playing.

Green Bay's offense didn't exactly give the defense a break, but coordinator Jonathan Gannon's front got stripped of its manlihood, nonetheless. Running back Blake Corum delivered the Packers death by a thousand paper cuts with some explosives mixed in, bulldozing the Packers to the tune of 184 yards on 32 carries. Parsons was effective in his first game back, logging four pressures (per Next Gen Stats), two quarterback hits and a sack while forcing the Rams to throw quickly and away from him on 26 defensive snaps, but he was aghast after the game with how his unit played. He also apologized to reporters for not being able to show how good he could be in his first game back, citing the Packers' inability to succeed enough on first and second down to set up third-down situations fit for Parsons on his snap count.

"Some things just need to stay in house and I plan on directly checking that as a unit when we get back from this break, but we all saw that game and we saw where we got exploited at," Parsons said. "We need to figure out who's going to be a dog or not … I think the whole thing is just bad and we've got to figure out who's willing to play with us or who's playing against us at this point because every quarter, every minute, every down matters and we've got to figure out who's in this for the long haul and who's in it for the ride."

Parsons added: "If someone can line up 50 times and run down your mouth and you don't have an answer for it … that's accountability."

The Packers knew what was coming on special teams, too, and still failed to execute.

The Rams roster two kickers and use Karty strictly for dirty kickoffs on which he bounces the ball inside the 20-yard line instead of booming it through the air. The Packers had no answer. They couldn't field them cleanly and gave their offense poor starting field position as a result. On one, primary returner Skyy Moore was tackled in the end zone for a touchback after retreating to scoop a kick that bounced right by him.

"They were a monster and we knew that going into the game," LaFleur said of Karty's kickoffs. "I thought we had a good plan for it, but still, if you kick the perfect ball, they're just tough to field."

The Packers can get by playing sloppy football in one phase, maybe even two. But when the stench permeates to all three phases -- costly penalties on offense and defense, three turnovers and repeated special teams blunders -- you get Wednesday night. A team that looks nothing like a playoff contender, for the second consecutive game, even though it's supposed to be that at a bare minimum.

Despite the current disheartening state of the Packers, the season isn't over yet. There are six games remaining and LaFleur has authored an impressive end-of-season turnaround before.

But it's getting late early for a team that has gone from great to just good during his eight-year tenure, and there's little reason to believe another all-in season will end in anything but another disappointment.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.