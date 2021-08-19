Around the NFL

Packers unveil throwback uniforms for Week 7 game vs. Washington

Published: Aug 19, 2021 at 09:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Packers are joining other NFL teams in throwing it back this season.

Green Bay will sport a uniform inspired by the team's kits from 1950-1953, the club announced Thursday. The Packers will wear these special throwbacks for one game only, Green Bay's Week 7 contest against the Washington Football Team.

The 1950-53 look is significant because it marked a shift back to green and gold after wearing blue and gold uniforms for the previous decade-plus. It also was an important precursor to a franchise-defining era that followed, starting with a pivotal stock sale that kept the team in Green Bay and led to the construction of Lambeau Field, and continuing with its triumphant run through the 1960s, a span that included wins in the first two Super Bowls.

"The 1950s were one of the most interesting times in our organization's rich history, creating the bridge between two of the greatest eras in pro football," Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said in a release from the team. "With the NFL growing rapidly, this time period set the stage for the construction of Lambeau Field and for the team's success in the 1960s and beyond. We hope our fans enjoy celebrating our history with this new alternate jersey."

The new uniform features a toned-down approach, replacing the team's gold pants with a pair of dark green trousers featuring a single gold stripe running down the side. The green jersey remains, but with a simpler, gold two-stripe pattern on the sleeves and matching solid gold numbers in a font that harkens back to a style common to the era. Matching green socks are also included in the set.

The helmet is a blank gold shell with a gray facemask, driving home the throwback design with its uncomplicated nature.

Associated memorabilia falls in line with the straightforward approach, with shirts, caps and the like adorned with two block letters: GB. Fans can purchase the throwback jersey and associated apparel via the Packers Pro Shop.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 19

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that rookie QB Justin Fields will play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Bills, and declared the top candidates for the team's competition at left tackle. 
news

Steelers WR James Washington aims to demonstrate worth amid reports of trade request

Steelers WR James Washington isn't exactly denying the rumors of a trade request, but the fourth-year wideout maintains his love for the city as he hopes to carve out a role within a deep WR room.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. embraces Mike Zimmer's stern approach after blowout preseason loss

Appearing on "Good Morning Football" on Thursday, TE Irv Smith Jr. spoke about coach Mike Zimmer's hard-nosed interview during halftime of the Vikings' preseason loss to the Broncos. 
news

Raiders pleased to see Hunter Renfrow receive attention after beating Jalen Ramsey in joint practice

Hunter Renfrow﻿ reportedly got the best of one of the top corners in the NFL, Jalen Ramsey, during the Raiders' joint practice session with the Rams on Wednesday.
news

Vikings LB Cameron Smith, who returned from heart surgery, announces retirement

Vikings LB Cam Smith, who missed all of the 2020 season due to heart surgery, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, via social media. 
news

Zach Wilson on chatting with Aaron Rodgers: 'I'm a big fanboy'

With joint practices underway in Green Bay, Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson got a chance to meet Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who he grew up watching. 
news

Aaron Rodgers not interested in a 'farewell tour,' focused on enjoying 2021 season

Though Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have resolved their issues for 2021, there are no promises for the future. Though Rodgers realizes this, he also doesn't want any kind of "farewell tour" this season.
news

Dalton supports Bears fans' excitement for Fields, but makes it clear 'right now, it's my time'

Bears QB Andy Dalton supports the excitement in Chicago for Justin Fields, but maintains that the rookie will have to wait until his time is over. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Aug. 18

The Packers continue to monitor QB Jordan Love, while Steelers WR Chase Claypool won't practice due to a minor injury.
news

Mike McCarthy: 'Good chance' Dak Prescott probably won't play in Cowboys-Texans preseason game

Cowboys fans hoping to see Dak Prescott in the preseason may have to wait until the regular season, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.
news

Bears rookie OT Teven Jenkins to undergo back surgery; Justin Fields dealing with groin issue

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that rookie QB Justin Fields (groin) will be held out of practice but could play in Saturday's preseason game, but rookie T Teven Jenkins (back) is set to undergo surgery which threatens his first season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW