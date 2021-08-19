Packers unveil throwback uniforms for Week 7 game vs. Washington

The 1950-53 look is significant because it marked a shift back to green and gold after wearing blue and gold uniforms for the previous decade-plus. It also was an important precursor to a franchise-defining era that followed, starting with a pivotal stock sale that kept the team in Green Bay and led to the construction of Lambeau Field, and continuing with its triumphant run through the 1960s, a span that included wins in the first two Super Bowls.

"The 1950s were one of the most interesting times in our organization's rich history, creating the bridge between two of the greatest eras in pro football," Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said in a release from the team. "With the NFL growing rapidly, this time period set the stage for the construction of Lambeau Field and for the team's success in the 1960s and beyond. We hope our fans enjoy celebrating our history with this new alternate jersey."

The new uniform features a toned-down approach, replacing the team's gold pants with a pair of dark green trousers featuring a single gold stripe running down the side. The green jersey remains, but with a simpler, gold two-stripe pattern on the sleeves and matching solid gold numbers in a font that harkens back to a style common to the era. Matching green socks are also included in the set.

The helmet is a blank gold shell with a gray facemask, driving home the throwback design with its uncomplicated nature.