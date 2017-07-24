Packers' Ty Montgomery among running backs set to break out

We knew what the former Heisman Trophy winner was bringing into the league -- and he delivered in 2016, albeit in a limited role. Although the rookie took a backseat to DeMarco Murray, Henry still managed to rack up 110 carries for 490 yards (4.5 yards per carry). Henry's five touchdowns came in the red zone, an area where Tennessee led the league in scoring last season. His physical presence (6-foot-3, 247 pounds) embodies how the Titans want to play; their smashmouth approach fits Henry's bruising style. As a running back in Year 2, he's going to feel more comfortable with the rhythm of the run game and be more in sync with his offensive line. In doing so, Henry will take carries away from Murray and evolve his game.