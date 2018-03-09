Packers trading Damarious Randall for Browns' Kizer

Published: Mar 09, 2018 at 10:50 AM

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported late Friday afternoon Damarious Randall is set to be traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Cleveland Browns. A few minutes later, Rapoport revealed the compensation: quarterback DeShone Kizer.

Per Rapoport, the Packers will send Randall to the Browns in exchange for Kizer. In addition, Rapoport reported the two teams will swap picks in the fourth and fifth rounds in next month's draft, with Green Bay moving up in both. The trade cannot be officially completed until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET -- the start of the new league year.

The 30th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Randall's career in Green Bay started off promising. The DB played in 15 games, starting nine, and logged three picks and 14 pass breakups in that rookie season. The following two seasons, though, Randall played in a total of just 24 of a possible 32 games. He battled groin and knee injuries, and in a Week 4 win over the Bears this past season, Randall was benched after an argument with an assistant coach. With the deadline for the Packers to decide whether they want to pick up his 2019 fifth-year option coming up on May 2, Green Bay faced a tough decision on the DB's future. By agreeing to trade him Friday, that choice no longer needs to be made.

On the other end of the deal, Rapoport reported on NFL Total Access the Packers "really liked Kizer in the draft last year," and once he became expendable with the Browns' trade agreement forBills QB Tyrod Taylor, Green Bay clearly saw an opportunity to get him.

The trade for Kizer could spell the end of Brett Hundley's time as Aaron Rodgers' backup. Playing in the future Hall of Famer's stead this past year, Hundley struggled more than he succeeded, posting a 70.6 quarterback rating in 11 games. Kizer represents an opportunity for a better insurance policy if Rodgers' body can't hold up for a full slate of games in 2018.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in COVID-19 protocol, will not coach vs. 49ers

Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol and will not coach Sunday versus the 49ers, the team announced Saturday. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for the Week 8 contest.
news

Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts are full-blown matchup nightmares; Kyle Shanahan remains a question mark 

With Halloween on tap, the NFL has two new matchup nightmares: Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts. Bucky Brooks studies these rare rookies. Plus, one quarterback who deserves an extension, one head coach who remains an enigma and one pass rusher who's about to get PAID.
news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

DeSean Jackson, Rams mutually agree to seek trade; WR won't play this week

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿'s return to Los Angeles is essentially over before we've even reached the midway point of the season. The Rams and Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW