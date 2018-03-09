Packers trading Damarious Randall for Browns' Kizer

The 30th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Randall's career in Green Bay started off promising. The DB played in 15 games, starting nine, and logged three picks and 14 pass breakups in that rookie season. The following two seasons, though, Randall played in a total of just 24 of a possible 32 games. He battled groin and knee injuries, and in a Week 4 win over the Bears this past season, Randall was benched after an argument with an assistant coach. With the deadline for the Packers to decide whether they want to pick up his 2019 fifth-year option coming up on May 2, Green Bay faced a tough decision on the DB's future. By agreeing to trade him Friday, that choice no longer needs to be made.