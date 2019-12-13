Around the NFL

Packers to offer free hot drinks during freezing game

Published: Dec 13, 2019 at 12:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

You know it's going to be cold when the locals in Green Bay are preparing for the chilly weather.

Ahead of Sunday's Packers game against rival Chicago Bears, the forecast is currently calling for a high of 19 degrees in Green Bay for the noon central time kickoff.

To help thaw the chill, the Packers announced they will offer free hot chocolate and hot cider to fans during the game, with a limit of two per customer, via the team's official website.

Of course, there will always be the select few who scoff at 19 degrees being cold. It is cold. Thirteen degrees colder than freezing, to be exact.

If you're headed to the game, bundle up. Remember: Layers are your friend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers designate WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) to return from injured reserve

The Steelers could be receiving some receiving reinforcements for the postseason. ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ was designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice Thursday, the team announced.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 13

John Brown is back in the NFL just in time for a run to a ring. The WR signed with the Buccaneers this week. Plus, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo admits uncertain future on his mind ahead of 49ers' playoff game vs. Cowboys

The moment the 49ers traded a haul of draft picks to move up and select a quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo knew his long-term future was in doubt.
news

Joe Mixon says opponents aren't laughing at Bengals anymore: 'They know what's going on'

The Bengals are used to being laughed at and mocked in NFL circles. Heading into Sunday's wild-card showdown with the Raiders, running back ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ isn't hearing anyone laughing anymore.
news

Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts 'significantly' better since Eagles' first matchup with Buccaneers

Part of the Eagles' surge into the playoffs came with improved play from second-year quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, who has performed much better down the stretch.
news

Kliff Kingsbury expects Kyler Murray to 'play the best game of his career' in playoff debut vs. Rams

Despite a late season swoon, there have been flashes of Kyler Murray recapturing his early season form, where he led the Arizona Cardinals to a 7-0 start.
news

Vikings request to interview Eagles exec Catherine Raiche for general manager position

The Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview Catherine Raiche for their vacant general manager position, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Frank Reich delivers season's final message on 'Hard Knocks': 'We can get better from this year'

The Colts' season-ending loss to the Jaguars in Week 18 has cast a shadow on Indy's season. Unsurprisingly, it was the centerpiece of Wednesday's "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts."
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers believes toe 'should be 100% by next week'

The toe injury that has bothered Green Bay Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ throughout the latter part of the NFL season has all but healed according to him, and none too soon as the team enjoys a bye week prior to its playoff opener in the NFC Divisional Round. 
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay on year-ending loss: 'We ended our season in perhaps the worst way possible'

Following the Indianapolis Colts' disappointing end to the 2021 campaign, owner Jim Irsay sent a message to Indy fans saying the club will use it as fuel in 2022.
news

J.J. Watt on potential return vs. Rams: 'We'll make that decision as we get closer' to Monday

The Cardinals designated defensive end J.J. Watt to return after going on injured reserve following shoulder surgery back in October. Still, the former Defensive Player of the Year isn't promising he'll be on the field for Monday's postseason showdown with the Rams.
news

Giants owner John Mara calls end of 2021 season the lowest moment in lifelong association with franchise

Giants owner John Mara addressed the club's latest head coaching change Wednesday -- the team's fourth search for the right answer in that role since Tom Coughlin's exit after the 2015 season -- and described it as the most embarrassed he's ever been during his lifelong association with the franchise.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW