Packers to host football school for Green Bay-area youth coaches

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Door County News reported that the Green Bay Packers will run a football coaching school for area youth coaches on June 8 at Lambeau Field.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor
The Minnesota Vikings have their new quarterback, and all that is left is to lock down Justin Jefferson. Speaking after the draft, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah seems hopeful a deal will get done.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is encouraged by the prove-it mindset of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Pittsburgh added a number of value picks in the draft to help them achieve such goals.