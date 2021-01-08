Packers to host 6,000 fans for divisional round game at Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field is preparing to host its largest number of fans this season.

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday night that approximately 6,000 tickets will go on sale on Jan. 12 for the team's Divisional Playoff matchup. The No. 1 seed Packers will enjoy their bye for a few more days as they wait to face the lowest remaining seed following Super Wild Card Weekend.

"Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we've had over the past four games. We're looking forward to welcoming our Season Ticket Holders to add to that atmosphere in the playoffs," Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "We've seen our COVID-19 protocols in action and are confident we can safely add additional fans."

The Packers successfully implemented their COVID-19 protocols to close the season, allowing for the increase in spectators. After hosting a small number of employees and frontline workers, along with their respective families, next week's attendees will be comprised of a mix of season ticket holders and invited frontline healthcare workers and first responders.