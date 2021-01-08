Around the NFL

Packers to host 6,000 fans for divisional round game at Lambeau Field

Published: Jan 07, 2021 at 08:54 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Lambeau Field is preparing to host its largest number of fans this season.

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday night that approximately 6,000 tickets will go on sale on Jan. 12 for the team's Divisional Playoff matchup. The No. 1 seed Packers will enjoy their bye for a few more days as they wait to face the lowest remaining seed following Super Wild Card Weekend.

"Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we've had over the past four games. We're looking forward to welcoming our Season Ticket Holders to add to that atmosphere in the playoffs," Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "We've seen our COVID-19 protocols in action and are confident we can safely add additional fans."

The Packers successfully implemented their COVID-19 protocols to close the season, allowing for the increase in spectators. After hosting a small number of employees and frontline workers, along with their respective families, next week's attendees will be comprised of a mix of season ticket holders and invited frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

Seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium, the franchise noted. Season ticket holders are expected to attend the game with members of their household.

Related Content

news

Deshaun Watson unhappy with Texans' process and his lack of involvement in GM hire

Houston Texans star QB Deshaun Watson is "extremely unhappy" with the organization regarding the process and his lack of involvement in the hiring of GM Nick Caserio this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Eagles DC Jim Schwartz to step away from coaching

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz issued a statement on Thursday announcing that he is stepping away from the "day-to-day of coaching for the time being."
news

Rams QB Jared Goff (thumb) questionable vs. Seahawks

A week of limited practices has produced a promising designation for ﻿Jared Goff.
news

Browns-Steelers game still on track for Sunday despite Cleveland's positive COVID-19 tests

Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. The Browns-Steelers bout remains on schedule to be played Sunday night. 
news

Washington QB Alex Smith officially questionable for Saturday vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alex Smith is officially questionable for Saturday's night's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

The Rams activated LT Andrew Whitworth (knee) from injured reserve and he will play Saturday versus the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport reports. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking Thursday ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Browns acting HC Mike Priefer: 'I'm going to try to be an extension of Kevin' Stefanski

There isn't a lot of public intel on the Browns' acting head coach this week, Mike Priefer. He's been coaching in the NFL since 2002, but exclusively on special teams. The lifelong assistant is suddenly the most interesting figure of Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans a game-time decision vs. WFT

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was spotted at the early portion of practice today.
news

New Texans GM Nick Caserio wants to 'build something special' in Houston

The Texans made the signing of new general manager Nick Caserio official on Thursday. Houston attempted to interview Caserio back in 2019 but was blocked by the Patriots. This time around, the Texans nabbed their man.

news

Colts' Darius Leonard: 'When you're the 7 seed, everybody expects you to fail'

Most prognosticators aren't giving the Colts much of a shot to upset the red-hot Bills in Saturday's playoff matchup. The 11-win Colts and coach Frank Reich are gratefully playing the "no one believes in us card" with candor this week. 
news

Rams' Aaron Donald: 'I think we have all the pieces to the puzzle' to make deep playoff run

Two years ago, the Rams made a deep postseason run. Star defensive lineman Aaron Donald is "confident" his squad can duplicate that success this year.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW