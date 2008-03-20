Packers to honor Favre by retiring his No. 4

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have had preliminary discussions with recently retired quarterback Brett Favre about retiring his number during the upcoming season.
The team and Favre will choose a game for the retirement ceremony after the NFL regular season schedule is released.
"I had a very brief conversation with him, and he's looking forward to coming back," Murphy said. "I really don't have details worked out. Once we get the schedule, we'll take a look at it and figure out the best way to honor him, but definitely we want to retire his number."
Could the next step be a monument outside Lambeau Field?
"I think that's something we'll look at," Murphy said. "We will honor him in the appropriate way. Obviously for what he's done to the Packers, we want to make sure we do something special for him."
In announcing his retirement earlier this month, Favre talked about disappearing from public life and said he wasn't sure how much he would remain involved with the team.
"Will I watch games? I'm sure I will," Favre said. "Will I be involved? I always made the joke about being here for the honorary coin toss. Well, that time may come. So I may be back for something like that."
The Packers have retired five uniform numbers: Tony Canadeo's No. 3, Don Hutson's No. 14, Bart Starr's No. 15, Ray Nitschke's No. 66 and Reggie White's No. 92.
"It was a very emotional decision for him to retire, but I wanted to let him know that obviously the Packers have tremendous respect for him, and obviously it's a great honor for him," Murphy said. "You look at the other people with the Packers who have had their numbers retired, it really puts him in pretty exceptional area. So I think he was honored and he's looking forward to it."
Murphy first discussed the team's plans to retire Favre's number in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
