Around the NFL

Packers to honor Bart Starr with decal, events

Published: Jun 07, 2019 at 09:15 AM

As one of only six players to have their number retired by the Green Bay Packers, Bart Starr and his football legacy will forever remain untouchable. To further commemorate the legendary quarterback's memory, the Packers announced a series of moves Friday in honor of Starr, who passed away May 26.

The team announced, via its Twitter account, that the Packers will don a No. 15 helmet decal for the entire 2019 season with a special halftime ceremony taking place during Green Bay's home opener in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The organization will also kick off the celebration of Starr's life on Sept. 13 during the annual Green and Gold Gala. The event will feature a presentation from Starr's wife, Cherry, and son, Bart Starr Jr. and will have a number of Packers alums in attendance.

The following day, Starr's family will honor the two-time Super Bowl champion with a free event at Rawhide Boys Ranch, which he and Cherry co-founded in 1965, that will be open to the public.

In addition to the decal and the events, the team plans to donate a $250,000 impact grant to the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation.

In response to the outpouring  of support in his father's memory, Starr Jr. issued a statement via the team's website.

