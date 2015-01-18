Around the NFL

Packers' three QBs all active; Britt inactive for 'Hawks

Published: Jan 18, 2015 at 06:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

All three Packers quarterbacks will be available for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The team announced that both Matt Flynn and Scott Tolzien are active behind Aaron Rodgers, who will take on the Seattle Seahawks with the calf injury that has nagged him since Week 16.

It's purely precautionary after Rodgers played through the injury to throw for 316 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboysin the Divisional Round.

For Seattle, offensive tackle Justin Britt is inactive with the knee injury that kept him out of Wednesday's workout. The second-round blocker returned to practice on Thursday and Friday, but won't be available Sunday after playing every snap during his rookie campaign. That leaves Alvin Bailey to man the right tackle spot across from Green Bay pass rusher Julius Peppers.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Britt should be fine for Super Bowl XLIX, should the Seahawks make it that far.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Championship Sunday and makes our picks for each game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joey Bosa shares early impressions of Chargers new defense under HC Brandon Staley

A new era has begun in earnest for the Chargers, and it's brought with it a new set of responsibilities for star edge rusher Joey Bosa.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to terms, language on reworked deal

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Green Bay Packers are officially turning the page, agreeing to terms on a reworked deal ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Randall Cobb excited to be back in Green Bay after trade from Texans: 'I can breathe again'

Randall Cobb practiced Thursday as a member of the Packers for the first time since the 2018 season and seemed to be glowing from the combined joy of reuniting with Aaron Rodgers and an apparent relief to have left Houston.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank 'disappointed' by Julio Jones' desire to be traded after 10 years with club

The entire development surrounding ﻿Julio Jones﻿ disappointed Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who wondered why a decade together that included fond memories wasn't enough to keep a beloved player in town.
news

Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) limited at Cowboys practice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was limited at practice Thursday, while dealing with a muscle strain in his right throwing shoulder.
news

Jets, QB Zach Wilson agree to terms on rookie deal after brief camp absence

Zach Wilson's brief absence from Jets training camp has come to an end. The No. 2 overall pick agreed to terms with the club on his rookie deal.
news

Roundup: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce exits practice with back, hip tightness

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce exited practice Thursday with back and hip tightness. Check here for other injury and roster news around the NFL.
news

Brian Gutekunst responds to Aaron Rodgers' Packers remarks: 'I wouldn't say I have any regrets'

A day after the Aaron Rodgers Half-Hour captivated football fans and media alike, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had his chance to respond.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Zach Ertz 'not happy' at Eagles camp after offseason trade request

Reporting from Eagles practice, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo is left reading between the lines when it comes to the ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ saga in Philadelphia.
news

NFL International Player Pathway program adds helmet decals representing home country for 2021 preseason

The league informed clubs that the current 14 international players on rosters can visibly represent their home country's flag with a helmet decal during the 2021 preseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Terry Fontenot: Falcons have 'bunker mentality,' aim to prove 'disrespectful' doubters wrong in 2021

In the first year of the Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith regime, the Falcons think they can have their cake and eat at least a few bites of it, too.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'above' trade chatter, focused on earning starting job

Jalen Hurts is the presumed starter in Nick Sirianni's first year as Eagles coach, but the second-year QB is only worried about earning the job despite all the rumors swirling in Philadelphia. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW