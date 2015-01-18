Packers' three QBs all active; Britt inactive for 'Hawks

The team announced that both Matt Flynn and Scott Tolzien are active behind Aaron Rodgers, who will take on the Seattle Seahawks with the calf injury that has nagged him since Week 16.
It's purely precautionary after Rodgers played through the injury to throw for 316 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboysin the Divisional Round.
For Seattle, offensive tackle Justin Britt is inactive with the knee injury that kept him out of Wednesday's workout. The second-round blocker returned to practice on Thursday and Friday, but won't be available Sunday after playing every snap during his rookie campaign. That leaves Alvin Bailey to man the right tackle spot across from Green Bay pass rusher Julius Peppers.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Britt should be fine for Super Bowl XLIX, should the Seahawks make it that far.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Championship Sunday and makes our picks for each game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.